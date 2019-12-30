(CNN) – Meat-lovers rejoice! It’s National Bacon Day Monday.

Have it any way you want: with eggs, on a burger or salad, as a pizza topping, or perhaps as a maple-bacon donut or chocolate-covered bacon on a stick.

Also known simply as “Bacon Day,” the celebration was created in 1997 by Meff “Human Cannonball” Leonard and Danya “D” Goodman. They recommend eating bacon while viewing movies featuring actor Kevin Bacon, or films that have the word “Bacon” in the title.

You can post to the social media #BaconDay.