NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -- Despite a handful of pets testing positive for COVID-19 across some areas of the state, veterinarians say the risk in Tennessee remains fairly low.

The USDA confirms 24 animals across the U.S. have confirmed cases of COVID-19. Out of those 24, 22 are house pets. The first dog to test positive for the virus in the country after three months of battling the virus.