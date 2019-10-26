Is there a right time to take blood pressure medication?

(CNN) – If you’re one of the millions of Americans taking medication to lower your blood pressure, you’ve probably got a routine to help you stay on top of taking it every day, but new research suggests there’s an ideal time of day to take your medication.

Taking anti-hypertensive medication every day can significantly lower your risk of disease and stroke, but research suggests taking it before bed could help you double down on the benefits, according to a study published in the European Heart Journal.

Doctors often tell patients to take their blood pressure medication in the morning, but experts say there hasn’t been significant research to show that’s the best practice.

To change that, a team of researchers studied more than 19000 Spanish patients for over six years. All took anti-hypertensive medication. Roughly half took it in the morning, the others took it before bed.

They found those who took it at night had nearly half the risk of dying from heart problems, they also reduced their risk of heart attack, stroke, and heart failure.

More research is needed to confirm the results, but experts say these findings are promising, and that taking anti-hypertensive medication before bed poses little risk.