Is Google down? Gmail, Drive, YouTube outages resolved

BERLIN, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 27: The Logo of Gmail ( Google Mail ) is displayed on a smartphone on November 27, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Google has restored outages with its Gmail and Google Drive services for the “vast majority of users” Monday morning, and YouTube says it’s “back up and running.”

Thousands of users around the world reported issues with services from Alphabet Inc, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, just before 7 a.m. EST, according to DownDetector.

The site where users can report outages tracked more than 57,000 claims of issues with Google Monday, at 7:15 a.m. More than 109,000 claims of issues with YouTube, and 31,000 claims with Gmail were reported.

DownDetector reports of Google outages across the world, as of Monday at 7:20 a.m. EST.

“The problem with Gmail should be resolved for the vast majority of affected users. We will continue to work towards restoring service for the remaining affected users, but no further updates will be provided on the Google Workspace Status Dashboard,” the company wrote in a statement. “Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better.”

Google had confirmed issues with Gmail and Google Drive affecting “a majority of users” Monday morning. The company tracked the problems on its workspace status dashboard.

Google’s Workplace Status Dashboard

YouTube also confirmed problems with its video streaming service Monday morning.

The company said in a statement on Twitter that its access issues have been resolved, as of 8:16 a.m. EST.