Iowa woman told police she ran over a teen because she was ‘a Mexican’

CLIVE, IA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – An Iowa woman went before a judge Friday in a hit-and-run case police believe was racially motivated.

Clive police have charged Nicole Marie Poole Franklin with attempted murder. They say earlier this month Poole hit 14-year-old Natalia Miranda with her vehicle then fled the scene.

According to investigators, the teen was walking on the sidewalk to school at the time.

Clive police say Franklin told detectives the hit-and-run was intentional.

“During the interview, Franklin not only admitted to being the driver of the car that struck this girl, but also that she had done so intentionally. Franklin told investigators that she ran the girl over because, in her words, a Mexican,” Chief Michael Venema of the Clive Police Department said. “I want to say in the strongest terms possible that there is no place in our community, or any community for that matter, for this type of hatred or violence. We are committed to stand by and support this family and work diligently with them to seek justice.”

Franklin is also facing a charge of assault in another case.

Police say she used racist terms toward a clerk and customers at a West Des Moines convenience store. They claim she also threw items at the clerk.

Franklin is being held in the Polk County Jail on $1 million bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court on December 30.