TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WXIN/WTWO) — Three Indiana State University students died in a crash Sunday morning, the university announced.

According to authorities, there were five people total in the car. All passengers are believed to be ISU students, including some football players.

“This is a terrible tragedy,” ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. “As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved.”

According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the crash around 1:34 a.m. on State Road 46 at Main Street in Riley, about 70 miles southwest of Indianapolis. Results of the initial investigation showed the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree before catching on fire, Nexstar’s WTWO reports.

Two passengers were able to be freed from the vehicle and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

“Unfortunately, the driver and two other occupants were pronounced deceased on the scene,” Sheriff John Plasse said.

Authorities have not yet identified those involved in the crash.

ISU women’s soccer game originally set for Sunday is being rescheduled due to the crash.