Indiana church leader faces child molestation charges

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (CNN) – Scott Christner, a youth leader at First Baptist Church in Goshen, Indiana, is facing child molestation charges.

According to court documents, the victim, an 11-year-old boy, claims Christner touched him, on multiple occasions.

The news has neighbors in Goshen shocked.

“A little bit. Don’t usually hear it,” Neighbor Ray Meadows said. “I don’t think somebody who is close to the kids should be touching them. Period. It’s not right.”

Meadows lives close by and was in a youth group at First Baptist Church when he was younger.

“Never thought about that. It’s crazy,” he added.

The victim stating to police that it happened three different times between July 19 and July 29 of this year.

Documents say the first instance happened when Christner took the victim and his brother to the movies, the second when he spent the night at Christner’s house after the Elkhart County Fair, and the last time when several other kids were over at Christner’s house.

The third time, the victim stated he tried to pull himself away but that Christner was not letting go.

Christner admitted to police on Friday that there were two times he touched the victim but that he “didn’t think that victim one didn’t want it because he didn’t push away or say no.”

Christner also told police he said sorry and that it would never happen again.