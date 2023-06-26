(NewsNation) — Prosecutors in Moscow, Idaho, intend to seek the death penalty against Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last November.

The state, in the court notice filed Monday, said it found several aggravating factors in the stabbing deaths, which Idaho law requires exist to pursue the death penalty.

Kohberger is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. The four students were found stabbed to death Nov. 13 inside their off-campus rental home.

Police allege cellphone tower data shows Kohberger was in the vicinity of the home multiple times in the days and weeks leading up to the stabbings.

Prosecutors have also said in court filings DNA on a knife sheath left at the scene matches Kohberger’s. His defense attorneys are seeking all DNA profiles that were collected during the investigation.

Last month, Kohberger didn’t verbalize a plea in court, leading a judge to enter not-guilty pleas on charges of murder and burglary in connection with the November stabbings. Kohberger’s lawyers want to evaluate whether the grand jury that indicted him was biased.

If Kohberger is found guilty at trial, he could die by firing squad. Idaho lawmakers approved the execution method earlier this year.

Before prosecutors made their decision, they met with families of the victims to discuss their wishes on the matter, a source close to the investigation told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield.

If Kohberger is guilty, Kernodle’s mother, Cara Northington, has indicated she would like to see Kohberger in prison for life, rather than face the death penalty. Kernodle’s father, Jeff, said he’s in favor of the death penalty. The families of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen are in favor of the death penalty as well. Ethan Chapin’s family have not yet made their stance on the matter public.

NewsNation writer Liz Jassin contributed to this report.