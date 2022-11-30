WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A 10-year-old girl is staying positive after fending off a shark during an encounter at a Florida beach over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Jupiter Island Public Safety Department was called to Hobe Sound Beach for a young girl that had been bitten by a shark.

The girl, Jasmine Carney, told local news outlet WPTV the shark came right at her while she was visiting the beach.

“Something grabbed me. So, I’m like, ‘don’t you touch me,'” Jasmine recounted. “It looked pretty big. It was grey. It hurt, so I’m like, kick it, run away.”

Jasmine’s adoptive grandma, who goes by “Nana,” told the news outlet that she was “amazed.”

“She came running up that beach, screaming, ‘Nana! Nana! Something bit me. Something bit me,'” she recalled. “And I saw all the blood and went and got a lifeguard.”

Jasmine was flown to a children’s hospital with a severe injury to her right foot. Her surgeon, Dr. Nir Hus, said he was surprised by how calm she was and that she was “very positive from the get-go.”

“I fought a shark and won,” Jasmine said.

Jasmine is expected to make a full recovery over the next month or two. She’ll have to miss Tae Kwon Do for a while but should be able to take the field in time for the next flag football season, Nana told TCPalm.

While she recovers, Jasmine said her 6-year-old brother is helping her keep calm.

“He’s pretty curious, so I might as well stay calm because I know he wouldn’t want me to be scared because he’s the best little brother in the world,” Jasmine said.

In August, a shark attack in the Florida Keys left a 10-year-old boy without part of his leg. The boy had been snorkeling at Looe Key Reef when the shark bit his lower leg, which was later amputated below the knee.

A 17-year-old also had her leg partially amputated this summer after she was attacked by a shark while scalloping off the coast of Keaton Beach, roughly 80 miles southeast of Tallahassee.

Of the more than 1,600 shark attacks reported in the U.S. since 1900, over half have been in Florida, according to a recent report.