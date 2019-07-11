Hurricane warning issued for Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A hurricane warning has been issued for parts of the Louisiana coast ahead of Tropical Storm Barry’s arrival.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued the warning Thursday afternoon for the Louisiana coast from Intracoastal City to Grand Isle. A tropical storm warning is in effect for other areas including the New Orleans metro area.

Barry is currently a tropical storm with winds of about 40 mph (65 kph), and was offshore about 90 miles (145 km) south of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Forecasters say the storm is likely to become a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall Friday or early Saturday.