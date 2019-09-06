Hurricane Dorian continues to impact the Coastal Carolinas; Tornado confirmed just after midnight in N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WJHL) – The Pequimans County Emergency Services in North Carolina confirms a tornado touched down near Hartford just after midnight.

Hurricane Dorian avoided landfall in the Southport/Wilmington area of the coast Thursday night and lost some power just after midnight.

After strengthening to a Category 3 early Thursday, Dorian maintained wind speeds as a Category 2 storm the rest of the day.

At 2 a.m., the National Weather Service reported Dorian had sustained wind speeds of 90 mph as it moved northeast at 15 mph.

The hurricane skimmed along North Carolina’s southeast beaches but turned away – preventing landfall there.

Dorian could still make landfall somewhere on the Outer Banks this morning.

The hurricane is dropping heavy rains across the coastal areas of North and South Carolina. Wilmington has already received 9 inches as of 6:30 p.m., and Castle Hayne has received more than 10 inches.

Dorian is expected to produce the following rainfall totals through Friday:

Coastal Carolina: 6 to 12 inches, isolated 15 inches

Far southeast Virginia: 3 to 8 inches

Extreme southeastern New England: 2 to 4 inches

Around midnight, Tideland EMC reported all of Ocracoke was without power. That along with a total of 92,000 outages across the state.