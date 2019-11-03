Hundreds of California inmates help fight wildfires

HEALDSBURG, Cali. (CNN) – About 400 California inmates are helping fight the Kincade fire.

California employs about 3,100 inmates as part of its conservation camp program, which provides critical support to state and federal agencies responding to emergencies such as wildfires, floods, and other disasters.

About 2,100 of those inmates are authorized to fight fires.

The conservation camp program is jointly run by the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Only low-security prisoners with a record of good behavior are eligible to participate.