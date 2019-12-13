Breaking News
Greene County Schools officials: Bus involved in accident, no students on bus
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
Ashe County, NC Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Dickenson County, VA Schools Grayson County, VA Schools Lee County, VA Schools Lees-McRae College Mayland Community College Mitchell County, NC Schools Norton, VA City Schools Russell County, VA Schools Scott County, VA Schools Smyth County, VA Schools Wise County, VA Schools

How to pronounce some of the top words in 2019

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN/WJHL) – You’ve read the news, you’ve seen what’s trending, but do you know how to say everything properly?

A group of people who write captioning for television broadcasts helped come up with the most mispronounced words of 2019.

Chernobyl: The site of the worst nuclear accident wasn’t in “chur-no-bull,” it is actually pronounced “chair-no-bull.”

Greta Thunberg: The proper way to address teen activist and Time Magazine’s person of the year is “Gray-tah Toon-be-ark.”

Megan Rapinoe: The often purple-haired soccer champ who won the world title for the U.S. is Meh-gan Ruh-pee-no.

Notre Dame: No-tuhr Dame may be okay for the fighting Irish, but the French church that partially burned down is pronounced No-truh Dahm.

Pete Buttigieg: With the polling surge he’s seen, you better learn to say his name – Mayor Pete’s last name is pronounced Boot-ij-ij. We won’t even mention all the ways some of us got that one wrong.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss