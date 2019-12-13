How to pronounce some of the top words in 2019

(CNN/WJHL) – You’ve read the news, you’ve seen what’s trending, but do you know how to say everything properly?

A group of people who write captioning for television broadcasts helped come up with the most mispronounced words of 2019.

Chernobyl: The site of the worst nuclear accident wasn’t in “chur-no-bull,” it is actually pronounced “chair-no-bull.”

Greta Thunberg: The proper way to address teen activist and Time Magazine’s person of the year is “Gray-tah Toon-be-ark.”

Megan Rapinoe: The often purple-haired soccer champ who won the world title for the U.S. is Meh-gan Ruh-pee-no.

Notre Dame: No-tuhr Dame may be okay for the fighting Irish, but the French church that partially burned down is pronounced No-truh Dahm.

Pete Buttigieg: With the polling surge he’s seen, you better learn to say his name – Mayor Pete’s last name is pronounced Boot-ij-ij. We won’t even mention all the ways some of us got that one wrong.