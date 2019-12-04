House passes bill to crack down on robocalls

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — The House of Representatives is cracking down on those annoying robocalls.

The House approved a bill called the TRACED Act to crack down on those who spam and scam Americans with automated calls.

Fines would be up to $10,000 per robocall.

The vote was an overwhelming vote of 417-3 in favor of the bill.

More than 54 billion robocalls have been placed this year, up from 6 billion last year, according to YouMail, a call-blocking service.

The TRACED Act would also require telecom companies to provide new technologies to protect the integrity of caller ID. That should make it harder for robocallers to impersonate real people, businesses, or government agencies.

The bill also forces telecom companies to offer robocall blocking features to consumers for free.

Supporters of the bill say they hope President Donald Trump will sign it by year’s end.

Reps. Phil Roe (R-TN) and Morgan Griffith (R-VA) voted in favor of the TRACED Act.