House approves $25 billion for US Postal Services

Mailboxes in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The Postmaster general announced Tuesday he is halting some operational changes to mail delivery that critics warned were causing widespread delays and could disrupt voting in the November election. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he would “suspend” his initiatives until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.” (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) — The House of Representatives approved a bill on Saturday that provides an additional $25 billion toward the U.S. Postal Services.

The bill, Delivering for America Act, also reverses recent operational changes observers claimed delayed mail delivery.

Additionally, the bill refuses any changes in U.S. Postal Services operations until January 2021 — after the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.

The Delivering for America Act passed with a 257-150 vote in the Democratic-controlled House following nationwide criticism and concern surrounding mail interference and delayed services.