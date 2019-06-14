Honda creates lawnmower that can reach 100 mph in 6 seconds

(WJHL) – Honda has created a lawnmower that could go faster than your willing to drive your car.

The Mean Mower V2 is the new acceleration king, going from zero to 100 mph in just over six seconds.

But some bad news to all you “speed demons” out there – even though the Mean Mower has to have grass cutting capabilities to qualify, it isn’t commercially available.

The mower actually broke a record on a race track in Germany.

Professional stunt driver Jess Hawkins was behind the wheel for the record run.

The newest iteration of the mean mower is powered by an engine used in one of Honda’s race motorcycles.