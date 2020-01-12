‘Holy Grail’ digital effects rewinding the clock for actors

LONDON (AP) – In the last year, film audiences have watched Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci shed decades in “The Irishman” and Will Smith and Samuel L. Jackson roll back to their 1990s appearances.

This combination of photos shows actor Joe Pesci, left, during the filming of “The Irishman” and the younger version of Pesci created by Pablo Helman, visual effects supervisor at Industrial Light and Magic. Helman and his team spent two years looking through old movies and cataloging the targeted ages that Pesci would appear in the film. (Netflix via AP)

This combination of photos shows actor Robert De Niro, left, during the filming of “The Irishman” and the younger version of De Niro created by Pablo Helman, visual effects supervisor at Industrial Light and Magic. Helman and his team spent two years looking through old movies and cataloging the targeted ages that De Niro would appear in the film. (Netflix via AP)

That’s been possible through new digital de-aging techniques that have allowed De Niro, Smith and other actors to play entire adult lifespans on screen, and perform without the need to wear cumbersome equipment.

Digital effects experts say 2019 was a watershed year for de-aging advances in film, and efforts could be rewarded come Monday when the nominees for the visual effects Academy Award are announced.