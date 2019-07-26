High school football team surprises 9-year-old boy with autism on his birthday

(CNN) — One little boy in Idaho will never forget his 9th birthday, and neither will you.

Christian Larsen had been begging his mom for a birthday party, but only one person RSVPed.

Then a birthday miracle happened.

A high school football team showed up to celebrate with him, chanting his name.

It was quite the surprise for the birthday boy.

Christian’s mom Lindsay was frustrated only one child RSVPed to his party so she had vented on Facebook.

One of Lindsay’s friends saw that post and reached out to a local football coach.

He texted the guys on his team to see if they wanted to go, and he says they jumped at the chance.

For Lindsay, it was an unbelievable feeling watching her little boy, who often plays alone, actually play with his friends and the football players that day.

It was clearly an unbelievable feeling for him too.

Christian says it was the best birthday ever.