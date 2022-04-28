TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Some lucky person is waking up millions of dollars richer after winning the most recent Powerball jackpot.

A ticket worth $473 million was sold at an undisclosed location in Arizona, according to Powerball’s website. The winner’s identity has not been revealed.

The winning numbers were 11, 36, 61, 62, 68, and Powerball 4. The cash option, which most winners choose, is $283.3 million.

The Powerball website said a person in Indiana also won $1 million after matching all five white balls.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The odds for the lowest prize, $4 for one red Powerball, are 1 in 38.32.

The overall odds of winning a prize are about 1 in 25, according to Powerball’s website.