Health experts encouraging ‘Dry January’

(CNN) – With the new year right around the corner, health experts are encouraging people to steer clear from alcohol next month.

It’s all part of “Dry January,” a new initiative people are looking into as a way to reset your body for the new year. According to medical experts, steering clear from alcohol can help you sleep better, avoid extra calories and even save on money.

Studies are mixed on the potential benefits of certain types of alcohol, but if you’re looking to stay dry but celebrate with some night-life, bars across the US are offering non-alcoholic drinks.