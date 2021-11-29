‘He was going to burn in there’: Pregnant woman rushes into fire to save man’s life in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — It’s a story of heroism in the West Jordan community.

A pregnant West Jordan woman put her life and her unborn baby’s life on the line to save her neighbor — a neighbor she didn’t know — from a burning home on Friday evening.

She told ABC4 an instinct kicked in and she put her life on the line for his. The woman’s name is Sarah Maughan and she is four and a half months pregnant.

“I barely knocked on the door and the guy was asleep,” said Maughan. “The guy was asleep. He barely made it out.”

She lives just on the other side of the street where this fire happened on Susan Way. She said without even thinking about it, she left her home Friday night to see if anyone needed help. The guy did not have a clue what was going on right outside of his home.

“I came over to make sure nobody was in and I banged on the guy’s door and he looked like a deer in headlights and his jaw dropped,” said Maughan. “He did not expect to see how much fire was in his garage.”

Maughan said she told the man to get out of the house immediately and as he grabbed some shoes and clothes, within seconds, the whole home was covered in flames.

“That’s the guy that I saved,” said Maughan describing the fire in her cell phone video. “He was going to burn in there.”

The blaze began Friday evening and lasted several hours. Many buildings were destroyed. Fire officials tell ABC4 nobody was seriously injured. Maughan said her husband first told her there was a fire one street over and she said she left her home immediately to see if anyone needed help.

“I just believe in karma, so I hope if my house was on fire, somebody would come to wake me up or help me get out,” said Maughan.

Out in West Jordan, the community said they’re thankful for Maughan’s help. Maughan said it was her motherly instincts kicking in already, at four and a half months pregnant.

“I’m glad I did it because I would have hated to have seen it and not do anything and the gentleman would have died,” said Maughan.

Maughan said fire officials were on the scene within minutes. Officials said the flames first ignited inside a detached home garage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.