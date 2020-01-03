‘He had American blood on his hands.’ SC Senator Lindsey Graham weighs in on Soleimani killing

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., denounces a report by the Justice Department’s internal watchdog that concluded the FBI was justified in opening its investigation into ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia and did not act with political bias, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSPA) – United States Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham weighed in on the killing of an Iranian leader on Thursday.

The Pentagon confirmed US military killed Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, at direction of President Trump.

“This action by President Trump and our military was in direct response to Iranian aggression orchestrated by General Soleimani and his proxies,” Graham tweeted. “To the Iranian government: if you want more, you will get more.”

Wow – the price of killing and injuring Americans has just gone up drastically. Major blow to Iranian regime that has American blood on its hands. Soleimani was one of the most ruthless and vicious members of the Ayatollah's regime. He had American blood on his hands. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 3, 2020

Thank you, Mr. President, for standing up for America. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 3, 2020

Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport, according to the Associated Press.

They report that Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran’s-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, was also killed.