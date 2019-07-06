Happy Birthday, President George W. Bush

Happy Birthday to George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States, who is 73 today.

Here’s a list of other celebrities who share the same birthday with the former president.

Rapper 50 Cent is 44.

Actresses Tia and Tamera Mowry (“Sister, Sister”) are 41.

Comedian Kevin Hart is 40.

Drummer Chris Wood of Bastille is 34.

Actor Jeremy Suarez (“Bernie Mac”) is 29.

Actor Ned Beatty is 82.

Singer Gene Chandler is 79.

Country singer Jeannie Seely is 79.

Actor Burt Ward (“Batman”) is 74.

Actor Fred Dryer is 73.

Actor Sylvester Stallone is 73.

Actress Shelley Hack (TV’s “Charlie’s Angels”) is 72.

Actress Allyce Beasley (“Moonlighting”) is 68.

Actor Geoffrey Rush is 68.

Actor Grant Goodeve (“Eight is Enough”) is 67.

Singer Nanci Griffith is 66.

Jazz trumpeter Rick Braun is 64.

Actor Casey Sander (“Grace Under Fire”) is 64.

Actress Jennifer Saunders (“Absolutely Fabulous”) is 61.

Drummer John Keeble of Spandau Ballet is 60.

Actor Pip Torrens (“The Crown”) is 59.

Actor Brian Posehn (“Just Shoot Me”) is 53.

Actor Robb Derringer (“Days of Our Lives”) is 52.

“CBS This Morning” co-host John Dickerson is 51.

Rapper Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan is 49.