Happy Birthday Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Happy Birthday Ohio.

Ohio became the 17th state to join the Union on March 1, 1803.

But it took 150 years for legislators to approve their statehood.

Representative George H. Bender called the mistake a legislative oversight.

“The State constitutional convention presented the Constitution of Ohio to Congress on February 19, 1803, and Congress chose to ignore the whole business,” said Representative Bender.

If congress hadn’t approved Ohio’s statehood, the state would’ve technically remained part of the Northwest Territory.

