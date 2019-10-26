HALLOWEEN GIVEAWAY: Snickers giving away millions of free bags

(WJHL) – A national candy company is giving away millions of free bags ahead of Halloween.

Snickers’ candy giveaway was initially tied to an online petition to get Halloween moved from October 31 to the last Saturday of October.

The company said if the federal government changed the date of Halloween, it would give away a million free snickers bars.

The petition got more than 150,000 signatures, but the date of Halloween hasn’t changed.

Snickers is giving away candy anyway.

You just have to go to w.w.w.onemillionsnickers.com and enter your cellphone number.