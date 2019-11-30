Guns fly off the shelves for Black Friday in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (CNN) – Black Friday was a big day for gun dealers in Kansas City.

Guns were selling fast at Cabela’s. From handguns to rifles, people were out looking for deals.

Preston Punzo and his son were two of hundreds who walked down the counters and waited for their background checks.

“We’ve been out shooting a little bit, out shooting skeet. Next year, his school has a skeet program,” Punzo said.

The ATF said the Federal Bureau of Investigation processes 100,000 background checks on Black Friday.