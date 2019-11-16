Group clears land for border fence

MISSION, TX (CNN) – Bulldozers and excavators along the Rio Grande, but they’re not building a wall.

They’re building a fence.

A private group founded by an Air Force veteran called “We Build the Wall,” broke ground Monday on private land in the Rio Grande Valley Region in Texas.

It’s their way of supporting President Donald Trump’s border wall, and the fact that its private land is strategic – no government intervention.

The fence will cover three-and-a-half miles of the border and it’ll include infrastructures like a slope for boats and a road, and will sit just feet from the river, according to designs reviewed by CNN.

But of course, there’s been some controversy. One vocal opponent is the pastor of a nearby church.

“It hurts and it kind of bewilders us. Us, me and many others, but not everyone. Obviously there’s people who think it’s a wonderful idea,” said Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Pastor Father Roy Snipes.

The fence is expected to be done by Christmas.

No word on how much it’ll cost.