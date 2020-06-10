‘Gone with the Wind’ pulled from HBO Max until it can return with ‘historical context’

Clark Gable, stars as Rhett Butler and Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O’Hara whose love affair is a predominant theme in the 1939 classic, “Gone with the wind,” to be colorcast in two parts — as a “Big Event” Sunday, Nov. 7 (8 – 11 p.m. NYT) and Monday, Nov. 8 (8-10 p.m. NYT and 9-11 p.m. PT) on the NBC Television Network. (AP Photo)

(CNN) – HBO Max has pulled Gone with the Wind as mass protests against racial injustice sweep the country.

A spokesperson for the streaming service, which is owned by Warner Media, says the movie is a product of its time, and depicts racial prejudices commonplace in American society.

Gone with the Wind is a love story set during the American Civil War.

The 1939 film is considered a cinematic classic, but it’s also criticized for its portrayal of slavery and African Americans.

HBO Max says when it does return, there will be a discussion of the movie’s historical context, and a denouncement of those racial depictions.

