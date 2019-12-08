Girl hit by car after dog pulls her into street

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — An Illinois teenager is in critical condition after she was walking her large dog and it lunged into a street.

It happened on the 2600 block of Dewitt Avenue in Mattoon, Illinois, around 4 p.m.

An 85-year-old male driver was unable to stop in time as the 14-year-old girl and her dog entered the street.

She was airlifted to Carle Hospital and is in critical condition, but is stable. The driver was not injured.

Dewitt Avenue was closed for four hours as officers responded to the accident.

Police Chief Jason Taylor says the dog is assumed to be deceased.