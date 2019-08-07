Gilroy Garlic Festival shooter had target list, FBI to open domestic terror investigation

(AP/WJHL) – The 19-year-old gunman who used an assault-style rifle to shoot people at the Gilroy, California Garlic Festival last week had a “target list,” according to the FBI.

The FBI also announced Tuesday afternoon that it will open a domestic terrorist investigation into the shooting, which left three dead and a dozen others injured.

The FBI has not made a conclusion as to the shooter’s motivation. Authorities say he did not leave a manifesto.

An Instagram account bearing the shooter’s name, created days before the shooting, posted two messages shortly before the attacks.

The gunman’s family issued a statement on Tuesday, saying they are “deeply shocked and horrified” by his actions.