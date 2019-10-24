Georgia sex offenders sue over trick-or-treat signs

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WSB/WJHL) — Sex offenders in Georgia have filed a class-action lawsuit over signs that were placed in front of their homes warning kids not to trick-or-treat at that residence.

This marks the second year police have put the signs in the yards of sex offenders in Butts County, according to WSB.

The signs read: “NO TRICK-OR-TREAT AT THIS ADDRESS!! A COMMUNITY SAFETY MESSAGE FROM BUTTS COUNTY SHERIFF GARY LONG.”

Some of the offenders have filed a lawsuit claiming the signs violate their right to privacy and other rights.

A judge is supposed to decide Thursday if the signs can go up again this year.

For the latest news, weather, and sports alerts right at your fingertips, download the free WJHL News app! Available from Google Play and the App Store.