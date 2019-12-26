Georgia family posts plea in search of a kidney donor through billboards across Tri-Cities, country

(WJHL) – Like tens of thousands of Americans with failing kidneys, Todd Heller relies on dialysis awaiting a transplant donor from a registry. The Heller family, from Georgia, is taking a unique approach to finding a potential match.

The Heller Family has lit up billboards across the Tri-Cities for several months now asking for a kidney donor for their dad. The family from Georgia’s plea has now turned into a nationwide hunt for a donor.

This plea has been lighting up billboards across the Tri-Cities for months now.

Tonight at 11- I’ll introduce you to the Heller family from Georgia whose search for a kidney for their dad has turned into a nationwide effort. pic.twitter.com/ZXGj1R1Ghi — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) December 25, 2019

“I’ve got an auto-immune disease called ‘Wegener’s’ that attacks my kidneys and now I’m in kidney failure,” said Todd Heller.

That autoimmune disease forced him into dialysis about nine months ago three times a week for five hours each session and without a new kidney. This will continue for the rest of his life.

“Expected life expectancy is about five years,” Todd Heller added. “In the state of Georgia, to find a kidney donor through the donor program is about 10 years.”

Noone in Todd’s family is a match. His wife Kathy says various health issues have caused them to not be able to donate.

“We’re worried because it’s very hard to pass the testing but I believe in God and I believe he’ll pull us through this,” Kathy Heller said.

Todd Heller is in the advertising business and his youngest daughter Kara decided to get creative and made a website, and reached out to Lamar Billboards to help spread the word.

“I contacted them and they were really nice. They were quick to respond and put it up almost immediately,” Kara Heller said.

The company donated its unsold space to the family with almost 300 billboards from their hometown of Canton, Georgia to the Tri-Cities and across the nation.

“We do have people that are applying. Transplant center has to keep all that information confidential….through the emails,” Todd Heller said. “We do believe people are applying to donate kidneys.”

The National Kidney Foundation says finding a kidney is not an easy process.

Michelle Dicken is the Executive Director of the National Kidney Foundation for East and Middle Tennessee. She says there are about 100,000 people across the nation who need a kidney. Of those, only about 16 receive a kidney.

So this method could be the answer to the Heller family’s prayer.

“It’s unique and if they find a kidney donor with a billboard, that’s absolutely amazing,” Dicken said.

If you would like to see if you are a match for Todd Heller, visit his website here.