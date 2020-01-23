1  of  2
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office: K-9 bites cow, deputy tases K-9, cow kicks deputy

National

by: Chase Laudenslager

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A deputy in Georgetown County was forced to use his taser on his own K-9 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), deputies were on the scene of a reported burglary around 4:00 p.m.

A cow near the scene distracted the dog and the dog bit the cow.

To deescalate the situation, the deputy tased the dog.

The cow was spooked and “struck the deputy and the property owner,” resulting in minor injuries, according to GCSO.

GCSO reported that the burglary call “proved to be unfounded.”

