(The Hill) – Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is giving a nod to Nicki Minaj’s famous COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, appearing to name a new bill after the rapper.

The “Medical Information Nuanced Accountability Judgement Act,” or MINAJ Act, H.R. 2631, introduced Tuesday by Santos, would prohibit the federal government from imposing “any mandate requiring an individual to receive a vaccine that has not been authorized for marketing for at least ten years unless a public health emergency is declared.”

Santos’s office didn’t immediately confirm to ITK that the legislation’s name served as an homage-of-sorts to the “Super Freaky Girl” singer. News of the bill was first reported by Semafor.

In 2021, Minaj made headlines and was widely mocked after sharing on social media that her cousin’s account of his friend’s vaccination played a part in her decision not to receive a shot protecting herself against the coronavirus.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen,” Minaj wrote on Twitter at the time. “His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,” the 40-year-old performer said.

Testicular swelling is not listed as a side effect of COVID-19 vaccines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Santos, who’s currently facing multiple investigations related to false claims he’s made and financial misconduct allegations, said in a statement about his bill, “Medical Freedom is an absolute right.”

“I urge my colleagues to join me in this mission to block tyrannical and draconian measures from being utilized by the Federal Government,” Santos said.