Gender reveal car stunt leads to car going up in flames, 47,000-acre fire

(CNN/WFLA) — Queensland police have released video of a man’s car bursting into flames in a bid to deter others from similar actions.

The driver was performing a burnout as part of a gender reveal.

It was driven about 100 meters before it caught fire, with panicked onlookers running to rescue the driver.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the stunt caused a 47,000-acre wildfire and damages worth millions of dollars.

This incident shown in the video happened last April, but other failed burnout gender reveals have also taken place.

Police confirmed that no one was injured.