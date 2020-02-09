Gas prices down 7 cents per gallon to $2.53 in past 2 weeks

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 28, 2016, file photo, a customer puts gas in their vehicle in Miami. Fuel economy standards for new vehicles would rise a little in a new Trump administration proposal made public Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 but still fall far short of Obama-era standards, bringing howls of protest from environmental groups and a key Democratic senator.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)



CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) – The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 7 cents per gallon to $2.53 over the past two weeks.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices responded to falling crude oil costs. The price at the pump is 19 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.54 per gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.04 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is $3, down a nickel.