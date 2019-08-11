Frontier Airlines offers free flights for people with two specific last names

(CNN) — Frontier Airlines is offering a new deal that will surely make some people ‘green’ with envy.

The airline is running an online promotion called “Green Week.”

It says anyone with the last name “Green” or “Greene” can fly free next Tuesday.

All you have to do is book a flight on its website for August 13 and confirm your last name.

Frontier says it will then refund the price of your trip.

It doesn’t matter if your name is spelled Green like the color or with an extra ‘e’ at the end.

But you are only eligible if your last name is legally Green.

So no girlfriends, boyfriends, friend of a friend or extended family allowed on this deal.

Frontier’s website states the promotion is part of a six-year initiative to make their flights more ‘green.’