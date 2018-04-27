Former Virginia teacher pleads guilty to child porn charge
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A former Virginia high school science teacher has pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge.
Federal prosecutors announced Richard Alan Wellbeloved-Stone's plea Thursday.
Law enforcement officials began investigating Wellbeloved-Stone after he chatted online about child sex abuse with an undercover agent in the United Kingdom. Prosecutors said a search of Wellbeloved-Stone's home found several child pornography images of at least two minors.
Wellbeloved-Stone was suspended from his job as an environmental sciences teacher at Charlottesville High School after he was arrested by police last year. He was first hired by the district in 2002.
