1  of  25
Closings & Delays
Avery County, NC Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Castlewood Christian Academy Cocke County, TN Schools Cornerstone Christian Academy Dickenson County, VA Schools Hancock County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Madison County, NC Schools Mitchell County, NC Schools Mountain Empire Community College Norton, VA City Schools Rogersville City School Russell County, VA Schools Scott County, VA Schools Smyth County, VA Schools SW VA Community College The Learning Center - Castlewood Unicoi County, TN Schools Washington County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools Wise County, VA Schools
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 11

Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospital for surgery

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. Carter has been admitted to Emory University Hospital for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls. A spokeswoman says the procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning, Nov. 12. (AP Photo/John Amis)

ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to a hospital on Monday evening for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls, his spokeswoman said.

The procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Emory University Hospital, Deanna Congileo said in a statement.

Carter, 95, has fallen at least three times this year, and the first incident in the spring required hip replacement surgery. He traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, and helped build a Habitat for Humanity home after getting 14 stitches following a fall on Oct. 6. And he was briefly hospitalized after fracturing his pelvis on Oct. 21.

The 39th president received a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015 but survived and has since said he is cancer-free.

Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him, Congileo said.

SEE ALSO » Despite fall, former President Carter helps build home

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss