Forever 21 sent diet bars with some plus-sized orders

(KRON) — The popular clothing store Forever 21 is under fire for including Atkins diet bars with some online plus-sized orders.

Now customers are saying they feel body-shamed.

Several shoppers took to social media Tuesday, complaining about the surprise addition to their order.

The company responded to the claims by saying sometimes it includes free samples with online orders — and in this instance, the diet bars were in orders of all categories and sizes.

my mom ordered some clothes from @Forever21 ‘s plus size collection and they sent a Atkins diet bar along with the stuff she ordered💀 pic.twitter.com/Lxi6XnuOB1 — jesse (@jessemarisaelao) July 19, 2019

Forever 21 apologized and called it an oversight, adding that the samples have been removed.