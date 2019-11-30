Flour recalled due to possible presence of E. coli

The FDA reports that the potential presence of E. coli was found during routine sampling of the products

(WKBN) – Two brands of flour are being recalled due to the possible presence of E. Coli bacteria.

The Food and Drug Administration reported the following recalls:

UNFI’s five-pound bags of Wild Harvest Organic All-Purpose Unbleached Flour with a Code of AA BEST IF USED BY 010820 CC 15:58 and UPC Code 711535509158.

Hodgson Mill’s Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour (5 lb.) UPC 0-71518-05009-2, Best By Date 10-01-2020 and 10-02-2020 with lot codes listed Lot# 001042 & 005517

The FDA reports that the potential presence of E. coli was found during routine sampling of the products, although it hasn’t received any reports of adverse reactions from customers.

E. coli can cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections in infants, older people, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems. The most common symptoms of E. coli are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea and vomiting, which develop within three or four days of eating contaminated food.

The illness usually lasts about a week and most people recover without treatment.

Customers are reminded to wash their hands, work surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw dough products or flour, and to never eat raw dough or batter.

E. coli is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing or boiling products made with flour.

Customers with the recalled products are urged to discard them or return them to the store where they were purchased.