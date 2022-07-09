TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested Thursday after police said she hid her mother’s body in a freezer to continue collecting the woman’s disability benefits.

On April 28, 2022, police in the city of Sebastian found the body of Marie Hoskins inside a chest freezer while conducting a welfare check at her home.

Police said the victim’s daughter, 64-year-old Michele Hoskins, told officers she found her mother’s body in her bedroom.

Further investigation found that Marie Hoskins, 93, had been dead for around two weeks from natural causes before her daughter bought the freezer to hide her mother’s death, police said.

According to the Sebastian Police Department, Michele Hoskins allegedly concealed her mother’s death “for the concern she would not be able to receive her disability benefits.”

Police also said that a heavily soiled mattress was found in the home’s backyard under thick brush and covered by palm tree branches.

Michele Hoskins was arrested on a charge for failing to report the death of her mother and tampering with evidence, according to the SPD.