Florida man shot when wife drops purse in Publix checkout

LAND O LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) - A man was accidentally shot by his wife at a Land O' Lakes Publix on Sunday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at the Publix located in the 2100 block of Collier Parkway.

Deputies say the man's wife was at the cash register, checking out. The wife's purse was on the counter and fell to the ground.

Through the investigation, it appears that the wife carried a Derringer 2-shotgun in her purse which fired when the purse fell to the ground and a bullet struck the man's lower right shin.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition. At this time no criminal charges are expected.