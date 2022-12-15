LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man was arrested on Monday evening after he was accused of hitting his wife with a Christmas tree when she asked for help with dinner.

FOX35 reported that Richard Atchison, 52, is facing charges after officers responded to a domestic dispute at a residence in Fruitland Park.

The argument began when Atchison’s wife asked him to help make dinner. At some point during the dispute, his wife reportedly put a spoon in the sink, accidentally splashing him, causing him to “lose his temper.”

Atchison proceeded to pack his things and went outside to his vehicle. However, he went back inside because “he had been drinking,” the news outlet stated. He told his wife to leave instead.

As his wife began to leave, Atchison shoved her, picked up a Christmas tree that was in the corner of the room, and threw it at her, hitting her in the process.

According to FOX35, Atchison then blocked the front door to prevent her from leaving.

He was booked into the Lake County Jail without incident and was held on a $8,000 bond. He was released on Tuesday.