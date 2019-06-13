Florida law lets autonomous vehicles drive without humans
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Self-driving vehicles will be able to operate in Florida without a human on board under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis signed the measure on Thursday at a test track for autonomous vehicles in Auburndale. The governor says he wants companies testing the vehicles to move to Florida.
The new law takes effect July 1. It will allow self-driving cars without humans on all roads as long as the vehicles meet insurance and safety requirements outlined in the new legislation.
Current law allows self-driving vehicles if a person is in the car as backup. The new law also exempts operators inside self-driving cars from laws that ban texting while driving and other potentially distracting activities.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- UPDATE: TBI confirms identity of man killed in officer-involved shooting
- Nolichucky River named one of the Top 10 Best Rafting Rivers in the World
- New Tennessee Real-IDs to become available July 1
- Storm Team 11: Spring-Like Day
- Police: Missing Ohio man's credit card last used in Johnson City
- Kingsport woman arrested in grocery store on drug charges, identity theft
- Ballad says it informed Virginia health officials before stopping surgeries at Norton hospital
- Tazewell County offers reward for info related to hundreds of tires dumped
- Pastor, Knox Co. deputy who called for execution of LGBT persons 'no longer on active duty'
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Missing Ohio man found safe, reunited with family New
The missing Ohio man whose credit card had last been used in Johnson City has been found safe.Read More »
-
Unicoi County Clerk's Office to become qualified to renew handgun permits New
The Unicoi County Clerk's Office announced through a Facebook post that they will be undergoing training soon to become qualified to renew handgun permits.Read More »
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Fatal crash on I-81 in Abingdon leaves one dead
Virginia State Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash in Washington County a few minutes at 4:53 a.m.Read More »
-
Local organizations to provide free car seat checks
Local agencies say they want to help make sure your child is safe while riding in the car.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nolichucky River named one of the Top 10 Best Rafting Rivers in the World
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) -- The International Rafting Federation included the Nolichucky River as one of their Top 10 Best Rafting Rivers in the World.Read More »