Flights of historic planes grounded pending investigation

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A nonprofit foundation that operates short flights on World War II-era aircraft has agreed to offer only ground tours while the Federal Aviation Administration continues an investigation into a deadly crash of one of its vintage planes.

The Hartford Courant reports that the Collings Foundation stopped its annual Wings of Freedom nationwide tour at the request of the FAA.

The agency is investigating what caused the Boeing B-17G to crash on Oct. 2 at Bradley International Airport in Hartford, killing seven of the 13 people aboard.

The vintage bomber was one of the most celebrated Allied planes of World War II.