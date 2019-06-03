National

Fishermen reel in 30 bricks of cocaine 70 miles off SC coast

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 01:07 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 01:07 PM EDT

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) - The Coast Guard is trying to determine where drugs came from that were found floating 70 miles off a South Carolina coastline.

Two local fishermen reeled in the catch on Sunday off the coast of Charleston -- finding 30 bricks of cocaine. Officials say the drugs have a street value of up to $1 million dollars.

Once the drugs were found, the fisherman notified authorities.

The Coast Guard, along with Customs and Border Protection, and the Drug Enforcement Agency are investigating.

