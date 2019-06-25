First living Iraq War veteran to receive Medal of Honor

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) — President Trump will award a Medal of Honor to a living Iraq veteran for the first time Tuesday.

According to a White House press release, former Army Sergeant David G. Bellavia is receiving the award “for conspicuous gallantry while serving as a staff sergeant in the United States Army.”

While in Falluja, Iraq in 2004, Bellavia went into a house where his squad was trapped.

He then provided cover, while engaging with insurgents, so that his fellow soldiers could get out.

Bellavia joined the army in 1999 and also served in Kosovo.

He has written a book about his experiences in Falluja and now has a daily radio talk show in Buffalo, New York.