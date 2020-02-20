1  of  25
First lady Melania Trump honored with 'Woman of Distinction' award at college

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

First lady Melania Trump, left, stands with Palm Beach Atlantic University President Bill Fleming, right, as she is presented with a bowl for the “Women of Distinction” award at a luncheon, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — First lady Melania Trump touted her “Be Best” program and the Trump administration’s battle against the opioid crisis as she accepted an award from a Florida Christian college.

The first lady told the 550 attendees at Palm Beach Atlantic University’s “Women of Distinction” luncheon Wednesday that her anti-cyber bullying and anti-drug abuse initiative has been a success.

She said the program is teaching children respect and that the Trump administration’s efforts have led to the first drop in U.S. opioid deaths in three decades.

The 2,500-student university says it honored the first lady for her compassion and kindness, calling her a worldwide role model.

