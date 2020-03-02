First case of coronavirus confirmed in New York

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed Sunday night the first positive test for coronavirus in the state.

We have learned of the 1st positive case of COVID-19 in NY. The patient contracted the virus while in Iran & is isolated



There is no reason for undue anxiety—the general risk remains low in NY. We are diligently managing this situation &will provide info as it becomes available.

The patient is a Manhattan woman in her 30s who recently traveled to Iran. She is currently in isolation.

“The patient has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving in New York,” said the governor in a statement.

Cuomo urged the public to remain calm, saying, “There is no cause for surprise — this was expected. As I said from the beginning, it was a matter of when, not if there would be a case of novel coronavirus in New York.”

The confirmation comes on the heels of the city saying it was testing two residents for the virus. However, it is not known at this time if the woman was one of those two potential cases. The results of those cases were to take 36 to 48 hours to confirm.

The first reported death in the U.S. from the novel coronavirus was confirmed Saturday in Seattle, prompting the governor of Washington to declare a state of emergency. The U.S. has about 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China. Worldwide, the number of people sickened by the virus hovered Friday around 83,000, and there were more than 2,800 deaths, most of them in China.

Most infections result in mild symptoms, including coughing and fever, though some can become more serious and lead to pneumonia. Older people, especially those with chronic illnesses such as heart or lung disease, are especially vulnerable. Health officials think it spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.